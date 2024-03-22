Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Given New $35.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ERJ. HSBC cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Get Embraer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Embraer

Embraer Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:ERJ traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,093. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Embraer has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Embraer by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after purchasing an additional 81,610 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at $2,081,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Embraer by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,996 shares in the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Embraer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.