EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $375.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE EME traded up $2.54 on Friday, hitting $348.43. 96,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,681. EMCOR Group has a 1-year low of $151.52 and a 1-year high of $349.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $267.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.96. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,010,701.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EME. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

