Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 88.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.
Encompass Health Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:EHC traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.43. 91,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,562. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $51.30 and a 1-year high of $78.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Encompass Health Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on EHC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.
Encompass Health Profile
Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.
