enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Shares Down 3.6%

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36. Approximately 3,784 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 43,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

ENGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on enGene in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on enGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in enGene in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in enGene in the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of enGene in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of enGene in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,264,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of enGene in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

