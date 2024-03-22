Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Director Richard A. Heyman Sells 1,270 Shares

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $18,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

ELVN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.02. 15,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,958. The company has a market cap of $745.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $24.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $39,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 532.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

