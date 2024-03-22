Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.
Entravision Communications Stock Performance
Entravision Communications Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -111.11%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Michael J. Christenson acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $167,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,623.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Entravision Communications
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,142,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,965,000 after purchasing an additional 296,133 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,304,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after buying an additional 168,852 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,959,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after buying an additional 29,755 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,703,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,331,000 after buying an additional 119,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,487,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after buying an additional 142,174 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Entravision Communications
Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.
