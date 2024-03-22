EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $124.00 at Citigroup

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $120.00 to $124.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.25.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

EOG stock opened at $126.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.66. The firm has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $101.56 and a 1-year high of $136.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

