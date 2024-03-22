EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Lowered to $153.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $163.00 to $153.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EOG. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.75.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.38. The company had a trading volume of 199,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,960. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $101.56 and a 52 week high of $136.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $841,000. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.