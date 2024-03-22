Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) Issues Earnings Results

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter.
Epsilon Energy stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. Epsilon Energy has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $116.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.65%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Epsilon Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 139.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.
Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.
