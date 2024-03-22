Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) Issues Earnings Results

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter.

Epsilon Energy Trading Up 4.2 %

Epsilon Energy stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. Epsilon Energy has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $116.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18.

Epsilon Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

Insider Transactions at Epsilon Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Epsilon Energy

In related news, CEO Jason Stabell acquired 245,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,181,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,217.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Epsilon Energy news, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc bought 178,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $876,507.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,768,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,465,488.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason Stabell acquired 245,200 shares of Epsilon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $1,181,864.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,217.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Epsilon Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 139.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

