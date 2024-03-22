Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) Releases Earnings Results

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.60%.
Epsilon Energy Stock Up 4.2 %
EPSN stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18. The company has a market cap of $116.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.36. Epsilon Energy has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $6.35.
Epsilon Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.65%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Epsilon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Epsilon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Epsilon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Epsilon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Epsilon Energy Company Profile
Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.
