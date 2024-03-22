Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Aadi Bioscience, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AADI)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research report issued on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns anticipates that the company will earn ($0.62) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aadi Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.47) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aadi Bioscience’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.66) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aadi Bioscience from $30.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ AADI opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41. Aadi Bioscience has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $8.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 1,416.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 483,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 687.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 19,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $86,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,495,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,080,818.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $244,285 in the last ninety days. 35.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. The company is also involved in evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

