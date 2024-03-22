Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) – Wedbush reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 650.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2,777.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 3,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $42,226.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,290.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Andrade sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,431.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 3,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $42,226.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,290.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,046 shares of company stock valued at $216,978. Insiders own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

