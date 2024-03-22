Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EQR. Mizuho dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.68.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $63.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.57. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 120.45%.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,479.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,632.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,927.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $97,405.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,479.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,280 shares of company stock worth $192,335 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 593.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

