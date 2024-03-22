Ethereum Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $19.53 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Ethereum has a market cap of $409.41 billion and $19.53 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $3,409.67 or 0.05311036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00086973 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00018279 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010271 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00020663 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00017764 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,073,508 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

