European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Insider Acquires £8,700 in Stock

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Troup bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £8,700 ($11,075.75).

European Assets Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

EAT stock traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 85.90 ($1.09). 495,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,610. The stock has a market cap of £309.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 955.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. European Assets Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73 ($0.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 95.70 ($1.22). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 85.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 84.06.

European Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on European Assets Trust from GBX 1,086 ($13.83) to GBX 1,437 ($18.29) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

About European Assets Trust

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

