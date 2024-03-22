Evercore ISI Increases NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target to $65.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.88.

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NRG opened at $67.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $67.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -152.34%.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRG Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 107,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $464,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

