Evercore ISI Lowers NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $117.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $127.00 to $117.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.96.

NYSE:NKE traded down $7.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.51. The stock had a trading volume of 25,122,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,924,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.79. NIKE has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The company has a market capitalization of $142.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

