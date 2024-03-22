Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.50.
ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,168,000 after buying an additional 43,720 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,283,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,724,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,203,000 after purchasing an additional 242,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,595,000 after purchasing an additional 723,318 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 172,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after buying an additional 17,345 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ES opened at $57.89 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.85 and a 200 day moving average of $58.24.
Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently -226.98%.
Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.
