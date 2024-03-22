Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,250 shares of company stock worth $352,014. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,168,000 after buying an additional 43,720 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,283,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,724,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,203,000 after purchasing an additional 242,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,595,000 after purchasing an additional 723,318 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 172,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after buying an additional 17,345 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

ES opened at $57.89 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.85 and a 200 day moving average of $58.24.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently -226.98%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

