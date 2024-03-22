Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) VP David Schrenk Sells 1,560 Shares of Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) VP David Schrenk sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $12,292.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 112,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,454.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Schrenk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, David Schrenk sold 1,206 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $9,623.88.

On Wednesday, March 13th, David Schrenk sold 253 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $2,064.48.

On Tuesday, March 5th, David Schrenk sold 5,000 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $40,150.00.

Everspin Technologies Price Performance

MRAM stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,946. The firm has a market cap of $175.57 million, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.04. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.96%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everspin Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Everspin Technologies by 401.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 40,246 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

