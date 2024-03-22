Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) CFO Sells $78,954.24 in Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) CFO Sandra Beaver sold 5,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $78,954.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,477.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Sandra Beaver also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 22nd, Sandra Beaver sold 1,821 shares of Evolus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $23,818.68.
EOLS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,320. Evolus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on EOLS. Barclays raised Evolus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
