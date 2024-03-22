Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) CFO Sells $78,954.24 in Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) CFO Sandra Beaver sold 5,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $78,954.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,477.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sandra Beaver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Sandra Beaver sold 1,821 shares of Evolus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $23,818.68.

EOLS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,320. Evolus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Evolus by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,333,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evolus by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Evolus by 22.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,995,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,776,000 after purchasing an additional 554,417 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Evolus by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,943,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,995,000 after purchasing an additional 244,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Evolus by 591.1% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,910,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EOLS. Barclays raised Evolus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

