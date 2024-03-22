Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Insider Rui Avelar Sells 27,603 Shares

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) insider Rui Avelar sold 27,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $384,233.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Evolus Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $13.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.61. Evolus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $15.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Evolus by 650.1% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 293,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 254,013 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evolus by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 158,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus in the third quarter valued at $1,200,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Evolus by 43.1% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Evolus by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Evolus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

