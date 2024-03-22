Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading Up 5.6%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) shot up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.58 and last traded at $6.58. 142,437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 761,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Exscientia Trading Down 10.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exscientia

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAI. Softbank Group CORP. bought a new position in shares of Exscientia in the first quarter worth $30,114,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Exscientia by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,918,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 39,359 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exscientia by 10.2% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,395,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 405,426 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Exscientia by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,363,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,597,000 after purchasing an additional 231,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Exscientia by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,667,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 28,852 shares in the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

