Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Extendicare Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Extendicare stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96. Extendicare has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $5.83.
About Extendicare
