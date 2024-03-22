Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Extendicare Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:EXETF opened at $5.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83.
About Extendicare
