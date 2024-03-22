Eyenovia’s (EYEN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Eyenovia Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Eyenovia stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. Eyenovia has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $55.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.72.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eyenovia will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,330,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,556,779.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Eyenovia by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter. 16.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eyenovia, Inc, a pre-commercial ophthalmic company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

