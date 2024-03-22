Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Down to $9.36

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.36, but opened at $9.13. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 370 shares.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Falcon’s Beyond Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 139,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Falcon’s Beyond Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry.

