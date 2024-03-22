FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $351.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $327.00 to $351.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.45% from the stock’s previous close.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.26.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $19.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $284.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,576,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,466. FedEx has a one year low of $213.80 and a one year high of $291.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

