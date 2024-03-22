FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at Barclays

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $310.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens lowered their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.48.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $264.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.46. The company has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FedEx has a 52 week low of $213.80 and a 52 week high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,812,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,758,898,000 after purchasing an additional 82,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,004,941,000 after acquiring an additional 313,917 shares during the last quarter. Sentry LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,811,748,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in FedEx by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,667,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,686,738,000 after acquiring an additional 880,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after acquiring an additional 916,555 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

