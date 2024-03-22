FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $210.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 26.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FDX. Stephens cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Melius raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.48.

Get FedEx alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FDX

FedEx Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $19.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $284.05. 5,402,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,466. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.46. FedEx has a 52-week low of $213.80 and a 52-week high of $291.27. The firm has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sentry LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $1,811,748,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $700,291,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $496,611,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,076,619,000 after buying an additional 916,555 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in FedEx by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,667,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,686,738,000 after acquiring an additional 880,894 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.