FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $325.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens lowered their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Melius Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.78.

NYSE FDX traded up $18.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $283.34. 6,576,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,042. FedEx has a twelve month low of $213.80 and a twelve month high of $291.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.19 and its 200-day moving average is $251.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in FedEx by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $35,254,000 after buying an additional 13,197 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $157,660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 39,320 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its position in FedEx by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

