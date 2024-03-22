Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $43.10

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2024

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPOGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 43.10 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 43.10 ($0.55), with a volume of 4555429 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.54 ($0.61).

Ferrexpo Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £258.04 million, a PE ratio of 197.09, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 74.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 76.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ferrexpo Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,363.64%.

About Ferrexpo

(Get Free Report)

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.