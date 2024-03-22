Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $43.10

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 43.10 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 43.10 ($0.55), with a volume of 4555429 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.54 ($0.61).

Ferrexpo Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £258.04 million, a PE ratio of 197.09, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 74.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 76.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Ferrexpo Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,363.64%.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.