Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 13% Lower Over Last Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 13% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $2.40 or 0.00003804 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $2.02 billion and $321.92 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00083456 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00010060 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00020643 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00017753 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008080 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001424 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000118 BTC.
Fetch.ai Coin Profile
FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 839,807,411 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.
Fetch.ai Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
