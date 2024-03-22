Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $70.87

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.87 and last traded at $70.75, with a volume of 1421991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.86.

FIS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% in the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

