Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.25

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.25 and last traded at $41.20, with a volume of 10563766 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.07.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average of $36.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at $26,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at $27,000.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

