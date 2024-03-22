First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:FEUZ)

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FEUZ opened at $42.08 on Friday. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average of $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the second quarter worth $225,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the second quarter worth $319,000.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq AlphaDex Eurozone index. The fund tracks an index of firms operating in the Eurozone, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted within tiers. FEUZ was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

