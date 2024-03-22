First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on April 15th

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE FSD opened at $11.96 on Friday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Bitcoin Sells Off, Bringing New Spot ETFs Along With It
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Does Reddit’s Successful Public Debut Mean Tech IPOs are Back?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Oversold and Diverging, Chewy Stock is Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.