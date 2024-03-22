First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ FAD opened at $124.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $92.28 and a 52 week high of $124.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period.

About First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

