First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Plans Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:CIBR)

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0237 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $56.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.30. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $59.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $383,000.

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

