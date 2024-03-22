First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Declares Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2024

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2238 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 0.3 %

RDVY opened at $55.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.26. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $55.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.7% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.9% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Dividend History for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.