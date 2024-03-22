First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Declares Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:RDVY)

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2238 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 0.3 %

RDVY opened at $55.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.26. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $55.97.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.7% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.9% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.