First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ CARZ opened at $59.02 on Friday. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $46.26 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average of $53.81. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 252.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Company Profile
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.
