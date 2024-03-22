First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CARZ opened at $59.02 on Friday. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $46.26 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average of $53.81. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Get First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 252.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Company Profile

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.