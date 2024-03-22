First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FCT)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $10.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II
About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Bitcoin Sells Off, Bringing New Spot ETFs Along With It
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Does Reddit’s Successful Public Debut Mean Tech IPOs are Back?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Oversold and Diverging, Chewy Stock is Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.