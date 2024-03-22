First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FCT)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $10.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,855,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after acquiring an additional 194,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,334,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 43,244 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 100.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 442,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 221,853 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 8.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 970.7% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 217,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 197,090 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

