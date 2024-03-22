FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Director Sells C$46,020.00 in Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) Director D. Scott Patterson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$230.10, for a total transaction of C$46,020.00.

On Friday, March 1st, D. Scott Patterson sold 2,000 shares of FirstService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$224.50, for a total transaction of C$449,000.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, D. Scott Patterson sold 700 shares of FirstService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$224.40, for a total transaction of C$157,080.00.

On Friday, February 16th, D. Scott Patterson sold 100 shares of FirstService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$225.75, for a total transaction of C$22,575.00.

FSV opened at C$227.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of C$181.42 and a 52 week high of C$231.73. The stock has a market cap of C$10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 75.06, a PEG ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$223.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$212.53.

FirstService ( TSE:FSV Get Free Report ) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.47 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.32%. Equities research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 6.9727662 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.336 per share. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FirstService from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FirstService from C$178.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

