Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) COO Guy Chiarello Sells 63,646 Shares

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00.

FI stock opened at $157.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.97.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $5,705,241,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,885,279,000. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,631,675,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,329,623,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

