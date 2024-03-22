Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of FIVE opened at $176.79 on Friday. Five Below has a 1-year low of $144.57 and a 1-year high of $220.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIVE. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.18.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 76.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Five Below by 0.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 14.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

