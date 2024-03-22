Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS.

Five Below Trading Down 15.4 %

Five Below stock opened at $176.79 on Friday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $144.57 and a 12-month high of $220.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Five Below by 2,513.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,779,000 after buying an additional 3,743,768 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $99,794,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Five Below by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,196,000 after buying an additional 286,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,684,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.18.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

