Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Five Below Stock Down 15.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $176.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below has a 12-month low of $144.57 and a 12-month high of $220.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.51.

Get Five Below alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.18.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Five Below by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.