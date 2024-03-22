Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.580-0.690 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $826.0 million-$846.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $852.0 million. Five Below also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.710-6.220 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIVE. Barclays lifted their price target on Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Five Below from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $215.18.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $176.79 on Friday. Five Below has a one year low of $144.57 and a one year high of $220.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.51.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,079,000 after acquiring an additional 46,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Five Below by 2,513.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,779,000 after buying an additional 3,743,768 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,922,000 after purchasing an additional 259,012 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Five Below by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

