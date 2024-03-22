Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.58-0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $826-846 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $852.05 million. Five Below also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.710-6.220 EPS.

Five Below Price Performance

FIVE opened at $176.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.51. Five Below has a 1 year low of $144.57 and a 1 year high of $220.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. Five Below’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Five Below from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $215.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Five Below

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 10.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 793.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.