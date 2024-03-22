Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Michael Massaro Sells 18,689 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Massaro sold 18,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $469,280.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,751 shares in the company, valued at $8,003,837.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Michael Massaro sold 28,822 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $786,840.60.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of FLYW opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.06. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $100.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Flywire by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Flywire by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,761,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,124,000 after purchasing an additional 243,523 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Flywire by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Flywire by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,203,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,306,000 after purchasing an additional 131,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FLYW shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

About Flywire

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

