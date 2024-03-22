Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Bought by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flywire were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flywire by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,082,000 after purchasing an additional 37,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Flywire in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $25.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -281.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.06. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $100.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.52 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 50,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $1,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,097.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $71,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 337,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,928.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $1,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 232,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,097.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,257 shares of company stock worth $3,500,722 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

